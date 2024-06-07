Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $231,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

