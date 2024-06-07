Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,758,000 after purchasing an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

