Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

