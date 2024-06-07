Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

