Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $84.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.22.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $150,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

