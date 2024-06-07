Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Trading Down 15.2%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 282,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 314,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Ondine Biomedical Trading Down 15.2 %

The company has a market cap of £19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -136.25 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Ondine Biomedical Company Profile

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

