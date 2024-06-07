OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

