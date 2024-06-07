Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.10 and last traded at $217.74. Approximately 16,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 438,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.50. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

