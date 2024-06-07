Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 13,180 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 561.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 209,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.53 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

