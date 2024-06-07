Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $262.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average of $253.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.