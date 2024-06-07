Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,704 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,551,000 after purchasing an additional 207,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

CPRT stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

