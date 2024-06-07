Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

