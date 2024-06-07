Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

