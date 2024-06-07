Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,575 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.