Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after buying an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,160,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

