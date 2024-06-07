Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Ambev by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Ambev stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

