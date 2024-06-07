Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.