Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

VLO stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

