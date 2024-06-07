Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $130.07 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $134.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

