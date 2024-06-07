Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.