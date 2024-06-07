Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.65% of Farmland Partners worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $530.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

