Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 905.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FND opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $907,916. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.