Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $57.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

