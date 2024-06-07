Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $190.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $191.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

