Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 316.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $762,077,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $125,319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $41,270,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $272.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

