Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

