Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

CCI stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

