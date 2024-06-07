Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,273 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBB opened at $137.60 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

