Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,742 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Pentair by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 2.4 %

Pentair stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

