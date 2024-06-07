Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

