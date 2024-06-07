Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 6,322 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

