Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

