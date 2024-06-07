Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

