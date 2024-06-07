Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,567 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

