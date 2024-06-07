Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 161.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,265 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $31.82 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

