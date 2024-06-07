Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.36% of MAG Silver worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $8,420,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

