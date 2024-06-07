Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,330 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

