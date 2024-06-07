Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,167 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,167 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

