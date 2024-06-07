Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 1.22% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLP opened at $20.88 on Friday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.