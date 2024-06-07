Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

