Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 350 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 32,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.46. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

