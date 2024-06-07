Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,390 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,893 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.12.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

