Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 85,931 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.80 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,258 shares of company stock worth $3,447,255. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

