Ori Gutwerg Sells 2,985 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,746,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

