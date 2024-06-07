Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Down 0.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 342.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock valued at $76,562,935. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.