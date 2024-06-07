Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Mark A. Beck Sells 9,344 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OMI. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

