PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $448,288,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after buying an additional 371,701 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 349,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 342,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $109.10 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

