Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCA stock opened at GBX 231.48 ($2.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £86.94 million, a PE ratio of -437.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.67. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

