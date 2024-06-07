Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.18% of Palo Alto Networks worth $164,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 15,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,897 shares of company stock worth $90,909,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $295.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

