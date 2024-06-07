Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 702.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTST. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in NETSTREIT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NETSTREIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in NETSTREIT by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 191.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.21%.

In related news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

